Pitts: In Trump they trust

But you always think there will come a moment of reckoning, a moment when even the most truth-phobic and logic-allergic will have to face reality. Where Trump is concerned, however, it turns out -- apologies to "Porgy and Bess" -- it ain't necessarily so.

Consider that at this writing, there are 78,000 coronavirus cases in the United States, hospitals in New York City are bracing to be overrun, newly unemployed people are wondering how they will pay their rent, the man who blundered us into this wants the country to re-open by Easter -- not because the science says so, but because that would be "a beautiful time" and yet . . . and yet . . . Joanne from Ohio thinks he's "the best one we've had."

Not Lincoln, mind you. Not Washington, Jefferson, Reagan or either one of the Roosevelts. No, Trump.

Nor is Joanne the only one. Trump's approval rating stands at 44.7 percent, according to the authoritative FiveThirtyEight blog -- historically low, to be sure, but also astonishingly high, given the circumstances. And you want to ask them all, as Joseph Welch asked Joe McCarthy in 1954, "Have you no sense of decency? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?"