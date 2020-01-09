Pitts: John Lewis, the conscience of the nation

My favorite picture of John Lewis is a mugshot.

It’s from Mississippi in 1961, one of the earliest of an eventual 40-plus arrests he would undergo in the cause of freedom. Facing the state penitentiary in Parchman, Mississippi, and the many hells that portended for a black man in the Jim Crow South, Lewis looked into the camera ... and smiled.

He smirked, actually, as if feeling renewed, even cocky, in his determination to make America live up to its ideals. I asked him about that picture once. The word he used was “liberated.” From his very first arrest, he said, “I felt free.”

The struggle to make America act like America has never ended. And Lewis, now a 79-year-old congressman from Georgia, has never been far from the center of the struggle. For this, he is often called the conscience of the nation, the man who reminds us what it is we’re supposed to be.

That reminder feels poignant in the wake of news that Lewis has been diagnosed with Stage Four pancreatic cancer. “I have been in some kind of fight — for freedom, equality, basic human rights — for nearly my entire life,” he said in a statement. “I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now.”

Indeed.