Pitts: 'Kobe is dead'

“Kobe is dead.”

Those were the first words out of my middle son’s mouth when I answered the phone. I paused, waiting for the punchline to this really bad joke. He said it twice more. My mouth fell open. Was he serious? It felt like words had become disconnected from meanings.

I put him on speaker and went downstairs calling my wife. “Marilyn, did you hear —.”

She finished the awful sentence. “Kobe is dead,” she said. It had come through on a grandson’s phone. Another grandson called, and she put him on speaker. For maybe five minutes we stood around saying, “Oh, my God. Oh, my God.”

That’s all we said. It was all we could.

Marilyn wept. Me, I held it together.

Until I saw this video of the Toronto Raptors winning the opening tip against the San Antonio Spurs and instead of going on offense, they dribbled out the shot clock. Then the Spurs did the same. The shot clock runs 24 seconds. Kobe Bryant, in the latter part of his storied career with the Los Angeles Lakers — my Los Angeles Lakers — wore No. 24.

That’s when I lost it. And I kept losing it. Lost it when Madison Square Garden wreathed itself in Lakers purple and gold.