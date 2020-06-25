Pitts: Meanwhile, back at the pandemic...

Fed up with the unmasked holdouts, the Miami Herald recently ran a tartly worded editorial advising people to “just put on their damn masks.” For the record, a HuffPost/YouGov poll conducted in May found that most of us feel the same. Overall, 62 percent say wearing a face mask is “a matter of public health.” Yet only a bare majority — 51 percent — of Republicans agree; 42 percent of them consider masks “a matter of personal choice.”

The World War II generation famously sacrificed for the common good in a time of common threat, going without meat, sugar, gasoline and rubber for four years. Yet some of us are whining because they’re asked to wear masks for a few months. But there’s another difference between this era and that one. Everybody back then knew exactly what they were fighting and why.

By contrast, the fight against the coronavirus is waged in a murk of misinformation and a cloud of confusion. Is it really just the common cold? Do masks work? Did the virus originate in a Chinese lab? Will warm weather kill it? Or hydroxychloroquine? Or Lysol? Is it all Obama’s fault? Is it a hoax designed to make Trump look bad?