Pitts: Past time for slavery, in all its permutations, to end

Last week, the Mississippi Supreme Court upheld Willie Nash’s sentence: 12 years for possession.

Of a cellphone.

Read it twice, if you want. It won’t make any more sense the second time around.

Nash, it should go without saying, is African American. And his victimization by Mississippi “justice” lends a certain pungent perspective to an event that occurred simultaneously.

Meaning the wide-screen release of “Just Mercy,” the film adaptation of attorney Bryan Stevenson’s book by the same name. In it, Stevenson fights to free Walter McMillian, an African-American man who spent six years on Alabama’s Death Row for the murder of a young white woman, convicted solely on the coerced testimony of a white jailhouse snitch whose story was so far-fetched to the point of being comical. Never mind that well over a dozen black witnesses placed McMillian miles away at the time of the crime.