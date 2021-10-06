Pitts: Raising debt ceiling critical to Biden and his ambitious agenda

At stake in the debate over the federal debt limit between Democratic progressives and moderates is not only President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion policy agenda, but also his stature as the nation’s political leader. The very fact that the debate is continuing is a measure of the uncertainty well into his first year in the Oval Office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi failed Thursday to bring a promised vote removing the debt ceiling to the House floor, tarnishing not only her own credibility but the president’s as well, as they jointly strove to pass two infrastructure repair bills. Lacking any Republican support and the backing of two Senate Democrats, the speaker was obliged to settle for an extension of the debt limit until early December, promptly signed by Biden.

His history as a 36-year member of the U.S. Senate and then eight years as vice president normally could have been enough to assure Biden public confidence. Yet the current inter-party squabble has fed doubt, at a time his policy agenda appears in jeopardy in the Senate that was his home for so many years. Polls already indicate a distinct slippage in his public support.