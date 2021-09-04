Pitts: Shame on Texas

Can we first just say how bizarre it is?

Yes, it’s invasive, and hypocritical, too, and we’ll get to that soon enough. But first, let us spare a moment for how purely, intensely and prodigiously strange it is.

As you’ve likely heard, Texas’ new anti-abortion law, which the Supreme Court refused to block on Wednesday night, bars termination of pregnancy after six weeks — long before a woman generally even knows she’s carrying — with no exception for incest or rape. But it imposes no criminal sanctions.

Rather, it deputizes ordinary citizens into a statewide anti-abortion posse. Henceforward, if “Joe” suspects someone has in any way helped a woman end a pregnancy, he can sue that person for $10,000. Doesn’t matter if Joe knows the woman or has any connection whatsoever. If Joe thinks a doctor performed an abortion, or a boyfriend paid for an abortion, or a neighbor simply gave a woman a ride to get an abortion, Joe can sue them — though not the woman herself — for 10,000 bucks.

Thus does Texas become a surveillance state. Thus is the right to privacy trampled into the mud. Thus is a woman’s bodily autonomy, a right enshrined into law in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, betrayed.