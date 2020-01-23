Pitts: Trump's acquittal will have an asterisk

Dear Mr. So-Called President:

A few words in advance of your upcoming acquittal.

That that’s how your impeachment trial will end is, as we all know, a foregone conclusion. The proverbial fix is in.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told us as much in December when he announced he was coordinating with the White House on your defense. “I’m not an impartial juror,” he said. Then, one month later, he takes a solemn oath to be an impartial juror.

Such is public integrity in the Age of Trump. So yes, this trial is rigged like a Russian election, and you’re about to be acquitted. But it will be an acquittal with an asterisk.

If you wonder what that means, you should ask O.J. Simpson, who did not commit murder. Of course, he did commit murder, at least insofar as the court of public opinion is concerned. A 2015 poll found that most Americans — including a majority of African Americans — believe Simpson did, in fact, savagely butcher his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in 1994.

After a sensational trial that began 25 years ago this week, he was acquitted by a jury of his peers. But a quarter century later, one is struck by how little that means.