Pitts: Vote blue, no matter who?

They did this millions of times to millions of people. Nearly all were guilty of no crime. Guns were discovered 0.1 percent of the time. Black and brown men were disproportionately likely to be stopped, though white men were more likely to be carrying contraband.

Tony Lee, a black preacher, recalls a cold day in the ‘90s when he was in seminary and it happened to him. He had just walked out of a restaurant with a takeout bag stuffed deep in the pockets of a winter coat when three white men jumped out of a car and rushed him. He wasn’t even sure they were actually police as they threw him against a railing and began frisking him. “Then they feel the food and they scream, ‘Gun!’ and really snatch me up. I scream, ‘No! It’s chicken! It’s chicken!’”

He said they told him later that they stopped him because they’d had reports of “a black man in a black coat” committing crime. Says Lee: “It’s the middle of Harlem in the wintertime. ‘A black man in a black coat.’ Then they said, ‘Next time, don’t be so nervous.’ One, as if to have the police jump out and snatch you up is not supposed to be an anxiety moment. Two, it was a presupposition of next time.”