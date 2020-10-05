Pitts: What is the moral response when bad things happen to bad people?

That Trump is a bad person can hardly be debated. By whatever metric one measures humanity — decency, empathy, compassion, intelligence, charity, leadership — he is one of the more defective individuals this country has ever produced. The man mocked a reporter for having a disability. He mocked Hillary Clinton for having pneumonia. He mocked Ali Velshi of MSNBC for being hurt covering a protest. And he told us over and over again that COVID-19 was no big deal, even though he knew better. We’ve got it under control, he said. Probably be gone with the warm weather, he said. One day like a miracle, he said. Now, like 7.3 million Americans, 208,000 of whom have died, he has the disease.

Seldom in human history has any man been so deservedly hoisted by his own petard. Seldom has justice seemed more poetic. And seldom, it must be said, has a plot development been less surprising. I mean, who didn’t see this coming?

As a matter of policy, I try not to gloat over the illness or death of people with whom I disagree or even people, like Trump, whom I hold in profound contempt. I made an exception in this space for Osama bin Laden, but that’s about it. And no, I won’t be making another exception here.