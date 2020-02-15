Pitts: Who gets to tell what stories?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Having declared 2020 my “Year of Reading Women,” I read Cummins’ book. And I rather liked it, some clunky passages and contrived situations notwithstanding. But I must concede that I’m poorly qualified to judge — certainly less so than a Hispanic observer would be — how much of the novel was built on worn-out tropes of the undocumented-migrant experience. I saw none, but then again, maybe I wouldn’t.

That said, worn-out tropes don’t generally inspire lavish hate and death threats. So I suspect the real issue here is so-called “cultural appropriation.” Or as Oprah called it, the question of: Who gets to tell what stories? As an artist, are you allowed to draw from outside your racial or cultural box? Or should this white-lady writer have contented herself telling white-lady stories?

It is not a new question. White writer Carl Van Vechten faced it in 1926 with his unfortunately titled novel, “N*gger Heaven.” In 1997, some black people dubbed black writer Gene Cartwright’s book, “I Never Played Catch with My Father” “offensive” because his characters were white.