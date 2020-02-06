Pitts: Why is it always sex?

Graham saw this as an example of the “sexual exploitation of women.” He declared himself “disappointed” in the NFL and in Pepsi, which sponsored the show.

And here, let us point out the obvious. Namely, that Graham’s professed concern about the sexual exploitation of women is, shall we say, inconsistent with his lockstep support of Trump, an adulterer, a consort of porn stars, a credibly accused sex criminal who once exhorted voters to turn out for a credibly accused child molester and a man whose most famous quote is a boast about grabbing women’s vaginas without invitation or permission.

On all this, Graham is largely mute, yet he bemoans “sexual exploitation” in a sexy dance routine? Consider it superfluous proof that the right wing has gone hypocrisy-blind.

But again, that’s the obvious part. Here’s the less obvious part: Why is it always sex? Why is it that conservatives only ever see a moral dimension, cause for moral indignation, in the evocation of this most natural and common of human activities?

Beg your pardon, but is it not a moral concern when you rip babies from parents’ arms? When the planet burns? When hate crimes spike? When government steals ballots — and thus, voices — from vulnerable voters?