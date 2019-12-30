Polman: A fresh gesture of concern from the Fellowship of the Furrowed Brow

That’s what conservative Trump critics would love to see. Bill Kristol, the longtime conservative commentator and activist, co-writing with a University of Texas academic in a right-leaning online magazine, deftly frames the issue:

“If a bipartisan group of public-spirited constitutionalists on both sides of the aisle come together, they can tell McConnell that he will only get 51 votes…if he works with them to fashion a fair process that allows for crucial documents to be compelled to be produced, and a reasonable number of witnesses to be called. The only way to get to that outcome is if some Senate Republicans refuse to lower themselves to be the mere agents of an unprincipled and partisan leader and instead rise to the demands of principle and statesmanship.”

“Some Senate Republicans…” He’s referring to the Fellowship of the Furrowed Brow – which, Murkowski aside, has said very little about McConnell’s determination to rig the game for Trump. Are they terrified that Trump will tweet at them? Are they scared of the grassroots Trumpists back home? Or is it basically because their “moderate” image is overblown, given the fact that as senators they vote their party the vast majority of the time?

I’ll go with door number three. A recent vote serves as the perfect metaphor.