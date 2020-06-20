Polman: Bolton refused to help when it mattered most. But there's an upside

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oh, so now he tells us.

John Bolton is telling us damning stuff about Trump that we already knew – and he’s doing it five months too late. Timing is everything in life and politics, and this guy’s could not be worse.

That’s not to say that the morsels in his long-awaited memoir aren’t worth binging and purging. Trump, for instance, is so ignorant that he doesn’t know Finland and Russia are separate nations and that Britain is a nuclear power. But we’ve long known that Trump is ignorant.

According to Bolton – veteran conservative, ex-national security adviser and Fox News contributor – Trump “second-guessed people’s motives, saw conspiracies behind rocks and remained stunningly uninformed on how to run a White House, let alone the huge federal government.”

Trump sucks up shamelessly to brutal dictators – for instance, by telling Chinese leader Xi Jinping that he should build concentration camps and incarcerate the Muslims who live in a northwest province. And in a reference to Trump’s subservience to Vladimir Putin, Bolton writes that “Putin had to be laughing uproariously at what he had gotten away with” at the infamous Helsinki summit. But we’ve long known that Trump is an authoritarian groupie.