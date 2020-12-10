Polman: Can disease-spreading dolts be reasoned with?

Actually, I remember pondering that question when the death toll hit 1,000. But now it’s 280,000, and I’m pondering anew not just because that stat is so horrific, but because one of my pen pals — a reader — has emailed me a blast of ignorance that epitomizes the worst of America.

He signed the email “Beowulf,” so let’s call him that. Beowulf was upset with a recent column where I criticized Scott Atlas, Trump’s incompetent (and now-departed) coronavirus adviser. After a few insults, Beowulf wrote:

“You are without objectivity. One example; where in this piece is the switching positions of both Fauci and the concerning masks? Why do you not say why he was originally against them? And do you know that the average mask mesh size compared to virus size is the same as that of a chain link fence and a swarm of flies?”

This is what we’re up against, folks. People like Beowulf are still assailing Anthony Fauci for what he initially said about masks way back on March 8. They’re still mimicking Trump’s fake claim that Fauci was against masks — whereas, in truth, Fauci was trying to prevent a mask shortage for health workers.