Polman: Dr. Fauci, we always knew it would come to this

Fauci recently told the Financial Times, “I have a reputation, as you probably figured out, of speaking the truth at all times and not sugar-coating things.” No wonder Trump is trying to put him out to pasture.

It does seem foolish, as a re-election strategy, to attack the nation’s top infectious expert in the midst of a roaring pandemic.

But this hapless husk of a regime, plagued by a mounting death toll and horrified at the prospect of defeat, has gone off the deep end. In the words of conservative commentator Michael Gerson, who served in the second Bush White House, the baseless assault on Fauci “indicates an administration so far gone in rage, bitterness and paranoia that it can no longer be trusted to preserve American lives.”

Lest we forget, Fauci started to draw heat way back in March, when he was already warning about the dangers of “community spread.” Trump, at the time, was already in sugar-coat mode, dreaming of packed churches on Easter Sunday, and his fans on the rabid right were already circulating the hashtag #faucifraud.