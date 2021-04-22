Polman: Fake vaccine cards and the cult of American selfishness

Their concern for the community is zero. Their self-absorption is total. Their determination to commit fraud and walk among us – to breathe among us – will spread COVID-19 (especially the variants), extend the pandemic, sicken more people and kill more people. Every health expert says this, but alas, as we well know, Freedom-lovers don’t like it when the “elites” try to “bully” them.

Ask yourself this question: As life incrementally returns to something resembling normal, would you want to eat inside a restaurant next to an unvaccinated idiot with a fake CDC card? Or stand shoulder to shoulder at a concert? As Nenette Day, an assistant special agent in the federal Department of Health and Human Services inspector general’s office, reportedly says, “It disturbs me, having been in law enforcement this long, this flippant attitude that people have.”

What explains this flippancy? It doesn’t take a genius to connect the dots.

There is much to admire in the American creed, as we who love this country can attest. But the pandemic continues to expose the worst of us – most notably our selfish individualism. There’s a crackpot belief, shared by millions, that “freedom” is a license to be irresponsible toward others, and that any requirement to care for the welfare of others is some kind of commie nanny-state diktat.