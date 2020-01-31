Polman: Goodbye, democracy. Hello, King Donald the First

A more urgent question: When Dershowitz crafted his monarchist credo, did a single Republican senator in the chamber utter a peep of protest, or in any way signal that such a statement clashed with the U.S. Constitution – and that, in fact, the American Revolution was a revolt against the divine right of kings? Why bother to ask. As they plot Trump’s exoneration, they have become supplicants to royalty.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dershowitz is mostly a joke, a TV celebrity long past his sell-by date, best known these days for claiming that he kept his undies on while he was massaged by one of client Epstein’s girls. But what he said merely distilled what Trump’s previous enablers – and Trump himself – have been saying all along. Not to mention what Trump has been doing all along.

Back in December 2017, when it was clear that Trump was working hard to block Robert Mueller’s probe, Trump lawyer John Dowd contended that a president, by definition, “cannot obstruct justice because he is the chief law enforcement officer.”

And Trump went much further during a speech last July: “I have an Article II, where I have to the right to do whatever I want as president.” In truth, Article II of the Constitution doesn’t give a president total power. It also stresses the importance of congressional oversight, and holding presidents accountable via impeachment.