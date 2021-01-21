Polman: Goodbye MAGA, hello MGWA (make government work again)

Even if Republicans refuse to cooperate, Biden and his congressional allies have other options. I won’t bore you with the legislative minutiae; I’ll simply say that there’s a procedure called “budget reconciliation,” which could enable Democrats to deliver more help to the American people without any Republican votes. This is the same procedure that enabled Trump and his allies to deliver his massive tax cuts to the upper brackets. If the aforementioned Pew poll is correct, Biden and the adults in the room have a golden opportunity make their case.

At this point, most of us just want results. And after weathering four long years of serial lies (in the words of former Republican aide Peter Wehner, Trump was “a battering ram against reality”), most of us crave an administration that will be straight with us. Biden has pledged to govern in the spirit of FDR, who promised in his 1933 Inaugural speech that he would level with Americans about the economic crisis and the hard road ahead:

“I will address (you) with a candor and a decision which the present situation of our Nation impels. This is preeminently the time to speak the truth, the whole truth, frankly and boldly…In every dark hour of our national life a leadership of frankness and vigor has met with that understanding and support of the people themselves which is essential to victory.”