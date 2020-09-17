Polman: 'Please stop, sir': Trump rebuked by Philly voter

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Did anyone watch Don the Con’s Comedy Hour on Tuesday night?

Granted, it wasn’t fun being soaked to the bone by his fire hose of falsehoods, but the pleasure in President Trump’s Philadelphia “town hall” was seeing him rebuked by a real citizen. A Black woman with a serious health condition.

“Mr. President,” said a Philadelphian named Alycee Block, “I was born with a disease called sarcoidosis, and from the day I was born, I was considerable uninsurable. That disease started in my skin, moved to my eyes, into my optic nerves, and when I went to graduate school, into my brain… I’m still paying almost $7,000 a year in addition to the co-pay.”

She then pointed out that Obamacare protects the coverage of people with preexisting health conditions. She started to ask whether that protection should be removed when Trump tried to jump in:

“No – “

But Block quickly cut him off:

“Please stop and let me finish my question, sir.”

Trump being upbraided by a Black woman…That must’ve sent the bees in his head abuzzing. He was a long way from his rallies with unmasked saps.