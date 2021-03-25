Polman: Republicans who oppose DC statehood more hilarious than ever

Translation: Wyoming and Vermont have two senators apiece despite having smaller populations than D.C., but hey, the D.C. are empowered in their own way, because they’re free to put up yard signs.

None of these lame verbal gyrations can mask the conservative opponents’ true intent: To block the creation of a new state and deny equal rights to 712,000 taxpaying citizens, the majority of whom (53 percent) are people of color -- and who tend to vote Democratic.

Republican clout in the Senate hinges on sustaining the dominance of the rural white states. Their main complaint about D.C. statehood is that it would be, in the words of one Kentucky Republican congressman, a “political power grab, and we’re going to make sure that America knows what (Democrats) are trying to do.” Donald Trump weighed in last year, warning that statehood would benefit “the wrong party.”

Well, here’s a news bulletin: Whenever new states have been proposed, there has always been a partisan element.

Republicans did it in 1864, when they tried to rush Nebraska to statehood because they wanted three new electoral votes for Abraham Lincoln’s re-election campaign. And they wildly succeeded with their push for new rural western states late in the century.