Polman: Trump trial is democracy's stress test

Basically, Trump’s legal eagles claim that the two impeachment articles are “ridiculous” because they don’t specify that Trump committed a crime. One of those lawyers, TV talking head Alan Dershowitz, said last weekend that Trump should not have been impeached because the articles merely describe “non-criminal actions.” He said on TV that “the (House) vote was to impeach on abuse of power, which is not within the constitutional criteria for impeachment.”

But here’s the obvious rebuttal: “(Impeachment) certainly doesn’t have to be a crime if you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of president and who abuses trust and poses great danger to our liberty. You don’t need a technical crime.”

Thank you, Alan Dershowitz! Because that’s what he said on TV back in 1998, when he deemed Bill Clinton’s extramarital sex to be sufficient grounds for impeachment.

The Founders never specified that impeachment and removal required a crime – because at the time the Constitution was being drafted, there was, as yet, no federal criminal code. Instead, the Founders anticipated that Congress – awarded the sole power of impeachment – would take its cues from Alexander Hamilton, who spoke broadly about “the misconduct of public men…the abuse or violation of some public trust.”