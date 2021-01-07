Polman: Trump's mob runs wild. Why is anyone shocked?

The domestic terrorism that we witnessed Wednesday was always bound to happen. The feral creature who nurtured it had long signaled us that it was coming.

I watched in horror and fury, as did you, but I was not shocked to see the MAGA rabble running wild. What’s really shocking is that anyone could possibly have been shocked.

Trump’s seditious instincts were always in plain sight. He habitually retweeted violent images and publicly fantasized about “knocking the crap” out of people. He lauded neo-Nazis as “very fine people” and boasted last year that he has “the tough people, but they don’t play it tough – until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very, very bad.” He even declared the Capitol insurrectionists were “very special.”

But the Republicans, who long indulged him, presumably knew better. The desecration of democracy, beamed across the world, is on them. The blood of the dead and injured is on them.