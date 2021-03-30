Porter: Doctor's Day is opportunity to say thank you

March 30 is National Doctor’s Day. It is our opportunity each year to say thank you to the physicians that treat us in the office, ease our fears about a sick child or see our family member through a difficult surgery. It is our opportunity to say thank you to the individuals who have dedicated their lives and careers to serving others.
That, of course, is what we do on a typical Doctor’s Day, on a typical year. The last 12 months have been anything but typical. In the last year we have seen a virus change the way we live and forever change the way that we look at health care. We have seen our hospitals filled to capacity and the phrase “COVID fatigue” entered our lexicon to describe healthcare staff and first responders. We have had to get used to seeing friends, family and neighbors behind a mask or via a cell phone screen. We have had to limit access to our facilities and patients have passed on without having a loved one to hold their hand. Throughout all this, and at risk to themselves and their families, our physicians have been there to lead our fight against COVID-19.
During the last 12 months I have seen physicians report to work when half our patients were COVID positive. Some of our physicians tested positive themselves and yet as soon as they were healthy, returned to work to continue the fight. During the last 12 months I have witnessed our physicians change from seeing patients in their clinics to seeing desperately ill patients at the bedside. I have seen physicians adapt to telemedicine visits as opposed to a traditional visit. Our physicians have reported to work early in the morning and gone home late at night in an effort to make sure that all of us got the care we deserved. They wore isolation gowns, face shields and smothering N95s until the end of their shift. Several of our physicians raised their voices and advocated for masking and social distancing policies, and then courageously continued to raise their voices when others attempted to shout them down.
In the last 12 months I have come to understand what type of person chooses to become a physician. They are men and women dedicated to putting others before themselves. They are passionate about the science and art of medicine with a conviction that their patients deserve the best. They are compassionate, intelligent and dedicated.
I am grateful for our physicians and encourage everyone to take a moment to say thanks for the last 12 months. They deserve it this year more than ever.
Lance Porter is CEO of Banner Health’s-Wyoming Medical Center.