Porter: Doctor's Day is opportunity to say thank you

March 30 is National Doctor’s Day. It is our opportunity each year to say thank you to the physicians that treat us in the office, ease our fears about a sick child or see our family member through a difficult surgery. It is our opportunity to say thank you to the individuals who have dedicated their lives and careers to serving others.

That, of course, is what we do on a typical Doctor’s Day, on a typical year. The last 12 months have been anything but typical. In the last year we have seen a virus change the way we live and forever change the way that we look at health care. We have seen our hospitals filled to capacity and the phrase “COVID fatigue” entered our lexicon to describe healthcare staff and first responders. We have had to get used to seeing friends, family and neighbors behind a mask or via a cell phone screen. We have had to limit access to our facilities and patients have passed on without having a loved one to hold their hand. Throughout all this, and at risk to themselves and their families, our physicians have been there to lead our fight against COVID-19.