Powell: Let's stand up for who we really are

With their hate-filled rhetoric, Rev. Clem and his cohort send a very different message. How strange it is to see someone who professes to be a follower of Jesus to have such a limited command of the New Testament. I humbly suggest that he read it sometime.

The impact of events such as those that took place in Gillette is not limited to those who experience discrimination from individuals like Rev. Clem. We are all affected. Gillette is a prime example of a community that is economically stressed and facing the gradual decline of its primary industry. What will take its place? How will Gillette and Wyoming as a whole move toward a truly diversified economy? The answer lies in how we conduct out affairs and how we position ourselves with the very people who will create the jobs and industry of the future.

The young people who make up Generation X and Generation Y – the entrepreneurs and job creators of the future – have choices. When they look for places to live they look for communities that offer amenities, vibrant entertainment, and open-minded atmospheres.

While a small minority may share Rev. Clem’s world-view, the vast majority think discrimination against individuals based on sexual preference or gender identity is simply bizarre – and they want nothing to do with places that allow it.