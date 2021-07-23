Powell: Sometimes a magic show is just a magic show

big·ot·ry/ˈbiɡətrē/
… having and expressing strong, unreasonable beliefs and disliking other people who have different beliefs or a different way of life.
Cambridge Dictionary
I was gratified to learn that several hundred Wyoming residents expressed support for Ms. Mikayla Oz in response to the recent cancellation of her magic show in Gillette. The threats and demonstrations that led to cancellation of this show were clearly the work of a small minority.
Unfortunately, the national attention paid to this sorry episode confirmed what many believe about our state – that we are state populated by intolerant white bigots who actively discriminate based on race, gender, or gender identity, a place best avoided. I find this frustrating because I know these beliefs to be untrue – Wyoming people are generous, caring, and tolerant. They will go out of their way to help someone in need, regardless of who they are or how they might look.
Bigotry is a harsh word, but I see no way of explaining the actions of Reverend Clem and his cohorts as anything but. Jesus taught us about tolerance – he ministered to the tax collectors, the infirm, the prostitutes, even the hated Romans. He repeatedly hammered home a simple point – that all are to be accepted as they are. He challenged us to follow his example.
With their hate-filled rhetoric, Rev. Clem and his cohort send a very different message. How strange it is to see someone who professes to be a follower of Jesus to have such a limited command of the New Testament. I humbly suggest that he read it sometime.
The impact of events such as those that took place in Gillette is not limited to those who experience discrimination from individuals like Rev. Clem. We are all affected. Gillette is a prime example of a community that is economically stressed and facing the gradual decline of its primary industry. What will take its place? How will Gillette and Wyoming as a whole move toward a truly diversified economy? The answer lies in how we conduct out affairs and how we position ourselves with the very people who will create the jobs and industry of the future.
The young people who make up Generation X and Generation Y – the entrepreneurs and job creators of the future – have choices. When they look for places to live they look for communities that offer amenities, vibrant entertainment, and open-minded atmospheres.
While a small minority may share Rev. Clem’s world-view, the vast majority think discrimination against individuals based on sexual preference or gender identity is simply bizarre – and they want nothing to do with places that allow it.
We all suffer when they hear about sorry episodes like the one in Gillette and come away even more certain in their false view of Wyoming and its people. It is incumbent on all of us to demonstrate that Rev. Clem and his fellow bigots do not speak for us. We must make clear statements that Wyoming is a place where anyone who wishes to make a positive contribution is welcome and will find support from the community. It is really our only hope as we face an increasingly uncertain future given our reliance upon the extractive industries.
One simple step, a step that would counter the narrative we see all-too-often about Wyoming in the national media, would be the passage of a nondiscrimination statute that makes it illegal for employers and landlords to discriminate on the basis of gender identity. Let’s get busy and elect people who share this view and understand the need to overcome the badly-distorted image of Wyoming that Rev. Clem and his cohort have unfortunately reinforced.
Wyoming is magical place and the people who live here are second to none. Let’s take this sad incident as a wake-up call. Let’s link arms and show people who we really are.
Charlie Powell is a Casper psychologist, former member of the Casper City Council and attends a local church. He can be reached at charlespowell2435@gmail.