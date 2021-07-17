Powell Tribune: Amid hot and dry conditions, follow fire restrictions

POWELL (July 8)-- When temperatures soared to triple digits in June, concern spiked among local residents. In a place where freezing weather can linger into May, it’s alarming to see 100-degree days so early in the summer.

What drew more concern was a human-caused wildfire outside of Clark that quickly spread toward Red Lodge, Montana, growing from 2,000 acres to over 21,000 within a day.

While the smoke plume from the Robertson Draw Fire has since dissipated, the threat of fire danger this summer remains high.

“I’ve never seen these kind of fire conditions and this active, extreme fire behavior in June, as long as I’ve been around it,” Deputy Park County Fire Warden Sam Wilde said last week. “And I think that’s an indicator of where we’re at this summer and what Mother Nature has done to us.”

Though we cannot control the hot, dry conditions, we can take steps to help prevent fires this summer.