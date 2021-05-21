Powell Tribune: Educators give far more than they receive

The Wyoming Legislature this year was unable to come to a compromise about how to fund K-12 education. Many legislators wanted to consider reining back the leeway districts have in determining pay levels for educators, which could eliminate the capability of districts to allocate funds on hand toward salaries or stipends.

In our estimation, that would be a grievous error. Careful money management on the part of school districts should be rewarded with trust that they are doing the right thing with the tax dollars delivered to them. It would also damage the ability of districts to attract and retain good teachers.

When Park County School District 1 announces its new pay schedule for educators, the community should know how careful the district has been with its resources. That includes identifying and being ready to implement cuts to its budgets, should the Legislature send those cuts out during the special session in July. Meanwhile, the money saved in the reductions can be used to shore up the district reserves. Those cuts will not put anyone out of work or impact the classrooms.

But there is money in the kitty to increase pay to those educators who year after year, even in years fraught with change and challenge, continue to provide an exemplary education to the youth of Powell. That education will take them far and the ability instilled in them to go out, get more education, apply it and bring it back to the Big Horn Basin to improve life here while providing a living for themselves and their families is worth far, far more than the compensation — whatever it is — can ever express.

Connie Burcham is the managing editor of the Powell Tribune. This column is reprinted through the Wyoming News Exchange.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0