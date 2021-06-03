Powell Tribune: High school graduation no longer an ending

POWELL TRIBUNE (May 25) - In the past week, high school seniors all over the Big Horn Basin have crossed the stage and collected their diplomas. At one time, it was considered an ending, when the kids went to work, or spent the short summer preparing to head off to college. Once there, they would take classes and meet new people, often marry or become engaged and once they graduated, get a great job. The downside of that scenario was that in the past they seldom returned to Park County to make a life.

That is no longer the case. The county might still be a net exporter of our youth, but more and more are finding ways to come home to live and work.

For example, there are several home-grown teachers at the area school districts. At least one is part of the recently unveiled virtual academy. That academy is the brainchild of Jason Sleep, who came back and not only made a life here, but started something great that will serve other youngsters who might wind up doing more of the same, coming home and building an opportunity for others to be able to live and work in their own hometown.

There are many families who send their children to college or trade school with the knowledge they will return here to work in the family business, whether that be ranching, farming, construction or the hospitality industry.