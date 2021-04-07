Powell Tribune: It is bear season again, be alert

Bears will move along drainages and creek beds. They have a sense of smell that is beyond compare, and will leave a creek bed to wander into a lawn or subdivision if they smell an easy meal. That meal can be pet food left out on the porch, a full bird feeder, garbage or livestock feed stored improperly, a grill cooling from the evening’s cooking, or a lunchbox forgotten in the cab of a pickup truck. Bears have been known to break into vehicles to snack on such delights as a crate of peaches stashed in the trunk, and are often not at all alarmed by the car alarm going off.

The best way to live in harmony with bears is to remain aware that they could be nearly anywhere, including at your home. Make that as inhospitable as possible to them by keeping pet and livestock feed stowed in inaccessible areas. There have been reports of bears learning to toss trash cans containing sweet feed, causing the can to pop open and rewarding the bear with a sticky meal. If the area in which you live is frequented by bears, consider removing bird feeders during the summer. Keep brush and undergrowth cut back as much as possible, eliminating places for them to make day beds.

If there is nothing to eat and nowhere to loaf, it isn’t likely the bears will want to hang around. Activity around a busy yard or farm area is also discouraging.