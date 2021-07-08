Powell Tribune: Subterfuge, deception have no place in Wyoming politics

We wonder, did the organizers of and participants in this charade stop to think about the lives they would be upending — presumably including their own — whenever their ruse came to light? Breaking someone’s trust leaves long-lasting scars, with rippling effects.

“I go from not knowing how to feel to extremely violated,” state Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, one of the targeted individuals, told the Casper Star-Tribune. “These people were in my home.”

So far, the participants in the alleged operation have yet to say a word about the allegations raised in the New York Times piece. Perhaps there’s another side of the story that’s yet to emerge — that they were onto something so incredibly important it justified lying to their neighbors’ faces. But at this juncture, it seems more likely this is simply an escalation of the new normal in American politics — where the ends justify any means and all is fair in search of a win.

As Rep. Barlow put it to the Casper Star-Tribune, “It’s very disappointing that we would even consider this to be normal,” Barlow said, “and I don’t think anyone does, and I don’t hope they do.”

In the wake of this debacle, we hope Wyomingites can unite enough to send a message that these kinds of tactics are out of bounds.

CJ Baker is the deputy editor of the Powell Tribune. This column is reprinted through the Wyoming News Exchange.

