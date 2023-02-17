Local leaders and state officials have, for many years, expressed concerns regarding the number of young people leaving our state, as well as the difficulties we have had attracting young people to Wyoming. Our demographic trends are discouraging, to say the least. Jobs may be available, but too many in the workforce choose to live elsewhere, despite a lower cost of living and lower taxes. Many of our most talented young people openly state that they plan to leave Wyoming as soon as they have the opportunity to do so. Why is this?

Maybe we should pay attention to the priorities of the very people we need to grow and diversify our economy. Polling data makes it very clear that the vast majority of young people believe the following:

1. Climate change is real and America needs to move in the direction of green energy. Fossil fuels are not part of our long-term future.

2. Discrimination against LGBTQ individuals is wrong.

3. Women should have control over their own bodies.

Whether we agree with them or like their views is irrelevant.

Maybe we could try to convince them that they should appreciate coal since it will continue to supply a significant portion of our electricity grid for the foreseeable future.

Maybe we could try to convince them that the life of 13-year-old girl who has been impregnated via incest is no more important than a 2-day old fetus.

Maybe we could try to convince them that we have no problem with LGBTQ individuals (despite our frequent attacks).

Good luck with that. The young people we need to grow our state will make their choices based on their beliefs and desires. Pure and simple.

With that in mind, let’s take a brief look at some of the initiatives and legislation that has been proposed or passed in Cheyenne during the current session.

1. Legislation supporting the extractive industries and discouraging renewable energy development (e.g., HB124).

2. Legislation creating Government Control over the materials that professional librarians and educators make available to students (SF117, HB0087, HB220).

3. Legislation creating Government Control over what can and cannot be taught in health classes regarding sexual identity (SF117, HB0097).

4. Legislation creating Government Control over coursework and programs offered at our University (proposed amendment to supplemental funding bill).

5. Legislation giving the State control over the establishment of charter schools and taking control from our local, duly-elected (SF174).

6. Legislation dictating to private businesses what they can or cannot require of customers on their private property (HB006).

7. Legislation creating Government Control over parental rights to make health decisions for their own children who are struggling with sexual identity issues (since transgenderism is just a “fad”, SF111, SF144).

8. Legislation that picks on an already vulnerable population – transgender youth – making the ridiculous assertion that a biological male would “choose” to be transgender so they can compete against girls on the athletic fields (which has never actually happened, SF133).

9. Legislation creating government control over the right of young women in distress to terminate a pregnancy via medication, including rape and incest victims (HB152, SF109).

And who are the people promoting all of this government control? Well, they call themselves, and I’m not making this up, “The Freedom Caucus.” And in many cases, supported by the “Moms for Liberty.” Hmmm. Maybe… it’s a definitional problem. Or maybe… it’s just good old-fashioned hypocrisy. Sometimes truth really is stranger than fiction.

Many in Wyoming may agree with these initiatives and their reaction when they hear that young people will continue to leave us because of these actions may be “good riddance.” Here’s what we are buying with that response:

1. The “brain drain” will continue and very likely accelerate.

2. Wyoming’s economy will continue to rely heavily on a gradually diminishing set of extractive industries. Diversification of the economy will be minimal.

3. Wyoming will see an aging population with fewer and fewer capable young people available to provide needed services.

4. Wyoming will have increasing difficulty attracting and retaining teachers and healthcare professionals.

5. Wyoming will rely increasingly upon funds provided by the federal government -- in the form of Social Security checks.

6. And given the frequent use of scripture to justify these legislative initiatives, Wyoming will gradually but inexorably move in the direction of having a state-sponsored religion.

The only solution I see is to identify the individuals proposing the kind of legislation described above, thank them for their service, and send them home where they can continue to grumble about the sorry state of affairs in our nation and all the people they think are to blame. We need to, instead, have our legislative body populated with individuals who understand that Wyoming’s future depends on an approach that is inclusive and open-minded … and less-controlling. Individuals who understand that we can support all of our energy industries in Wyoming, even the renewables. Individuals who understand that our teachers, librarians and health care professionals should not just be trusted, they should be celebrated. Individuals who understand that our school boards, school administrators and health care administrators can do just fine running their institutions without government micromanagement. Individuals who will allow parents and women to make difficult health care decisions in consultation with their physicians -- and without government interference.

We have an uphill battle in front of us, since our national reputation among these younger generations is already in a sorry state. How about beginning with the election of people who actually believe in freedom, instead of just giving it lip service?