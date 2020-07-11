Prairie Doc: As plain as the nose on your face

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My friend broke my nose at an after-prom party in high school. It was nothing deliberate, such as fighting over a girl. Rather, we bumped heads while wearing those big round air-filled sumo wrestler suits. Besides hurting a lot, I remember thinking, “I’ve never been so aware of my nose before.” I was overly cautious of anything that could come close to my nose.

I think we sometimes take our noses for granted. Despite being right between our eyes, it’s not our noses, but our heart, lungs and other organs that get most of our interest. We brush our teeth daily. We get our eyes checked regularly. We adorn our ears and fingers with rings all the time, but the nose is generally ignored.

Sure, there are some famous noses and some people are more aware of the size of their nose than others, but mostly, outside an occasional bloody or runny nose, we don’t pay it much attention.