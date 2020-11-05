Prairie Doc: Choose respect, not fear

My son is a cub scout, and I am den leader. Recently our den met outside and practiced putting up tents and learned how to build a fire. With efforts to stay distanced, every scout made his own s’more, and we had such a fun time.

One highlight of the evening was letting each scout try to light the fire. We went through a series of mistakes with the matches and thankfully no one got hurt. They were so proud to learn how to light a match and start a fire. However, it was also daunting for them. One scout specifically commented on how excited he was and how scared he was. I tried to teach safe techniques and explained how you do not need to fear fire, but you do need to respect it.

Approaching something with respect rather than fear is helpful in so many things in life. Whether it be a wild animal, fire, or a weapon, cautious respect is usually more helpful than fear. Education and experience, without losing that caution and respect, may be lifesaving.