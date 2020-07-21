Prairie Doc: Choosing health habits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Early on in the coronavirus pandemic with many people spending a lot of time at home, a wise friend told me that people will likely come out of this “a chunk, a hunk, or a drunk.” So, here we are four months later, and I have observed these outcomes in several of my patients.

Some admit they have been drinking more, some say they have been snacking more, and thankfully, some have actually lost weight and have been eating healthier and exercising more. One man realized early on that he could not continue letting himself go. He started counting calories, lost 20 pounds, and is feeling great. He feels he has more energy to do the things he wants to do. He is not alone, and you can do it, too!

This pandemic has disrupted our normal routines, which I believe makes this the perfect time to establish new habits. And, since we are forced to change our habits, we might as well choose healthy ones. Start with a little walk. Plan some time for a bike ride. Maybe you can borrow a used piece of home exercise equipment or dig out the old NordicTrack from the basement. If you need some motivation and could use a companion, make plans to work out with a friend or family member in person or on the phone. If you are ready for a long-term commitment, maybe get a dog and take it regularly for a walk.