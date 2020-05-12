Prairie Doc: Control is our asthma goal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Growing up in the 60s and 70s, we all knew kids and adults who were held back by their asthma. They sat out gym classes and sporting events, missed school or work over and over again, were up in the wee hours of the night fighting to breath, or seemed to make their own chest noises all the time. They got nicknames like Wheezy.

Jump ahead now to 2020. Although we still continue with our traditional allergy avoidance and immunotherapy programs, inhaled corticosteroid inhalers, and long and short acting airway muscle relaxing agents to treat asthma, we now have entered what is being called “The Biologic Era” of asthma treatments.

Biologic treatments are not the traditional chemical drugs we have been using for decades. Rather, biologics are antibodies similar to those we use to recognize and fight off germs. When designing biologics for asthma patients, scientists replace the recognition portion with a component that targets “problem signals” from our immune system. One family of signals or targets, known as interleukin proteins, come from T cells and tell other cells what to do. The allergy antibody IgE is another target. When the particular biologic is given, it circulates through the patient until it finds its target, and then binds to that target. The result is to change the way our body works, decreasing parts of the allergy or immune reaction that causes us to have the asthma.