Prairie Doc: Dementia affects the family

I was very young when my grandfather suffered his first stroke and began his battle with vascular dementia. I grew up understanding that he was not like the other adults in my life. He would take me on long walks around the neighborhood, but it was never entirely clear who was supervising who. He rarely had much to say, and when he did, it did not make sense. He communicated mostly through gestures, and sometimes unnerved my cousins and I with his uncertain temper.

With the benefit of age and experience, I appreciate now how frustrated he was, and what a herculean task my grandmother took on.

Medicine has made progress in the nearly 40 years since my grandfather’s death. We are better at preventing strokes and mitigating the aftereffects. We are better at distinguishing between the diseases that cause dementia. We have treatments for some of those causes, however disappointing those treatments are. We are better at addressing related challenges, such as sleep disruption and depression. We are better at guiding families as they struggle with difficult decisions, like when to stop driving.