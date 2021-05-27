Prairie Doc: Did you get the message?

We all know the feeling. You ate too much, and now your stomach is letting you know about it. Or maybe you ate some junk food, and now you don’t feel well. How is it that another slice of pizza one moment seems like exactly what we want, but later we realize it was not what we needed?

In the simplest of terms, it comes down to hunger and cravings. The message for hunger is initiated by the body. When our stomach is empty, and our blood sugar and insulin levels begin to drop, our bodies release the hormone ghrelin and send it to the hypothalamus in our brains resulting in a desire to eat. Cravings, however, are entirely controlled by our brain. Fatty and sugary foods help release feel-good opioids and dopamine in our brains. The message in this case is a misapplied sense of reward.

Our bodies, especially the gastrointestinal system, respond directly to what we put into them. Many common problems like abdominal pain, heartburn or reflux, constipation, and diarrhea are often directly caused by our diet. Other conditions like irritable bowel syndrome and Celiac disease can also be treated by a change in diet. Cutting down on processed meats and processed carbohydrates may help decrease your risk of colon cancer.