Prairie Doc: Don't leave home without sunscreen

It’s the dead of winter, and who among us isn’t craving the feeling of warm sunshine on our skin? I, for one, am dreaming of summer days spent outdoors, not a care in the world, basking in that delicious ultraviolet light. But alas, I must be my own physician buzzkill (maybe in this case, sun-kill), and remind myself that there is more to those rays than the pure delight I am romanticizing.

The truth is, there is technically no “safe” amount of UV exposure when it comes to our skin and the risk of skin cancer. One in five of us will have a skin cancer diagnosed in our lifetimes, and while many types of skin cancer are not life-threatening, some are. Melanoma, in particular, is a skin cancer with great potential to metastasize and ultimately take lives. Like other skin cancers, ultraviolet exposure is a major risk factor for melanoma.

I can recall one summer day when I was 13, I fell asleep on a July day watching a cousin’s baseball game. My fair-skinned back was exposed to the sun, unprotected, leaving me horrendously sunburned in the days that followed. I will never forget those next few days, one of which I spent carrying my golf bag on a hot, humid tournament day, my back covered in blisters. The thought of it now is enough to make me cringe.