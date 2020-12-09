Prairie Doc: Find purpose and meaning in retirement

Success in life and all its phases can be measured in many ways. Some reminisce of their glory days in high school. Maybe they were captain of the football team or homecoming queen or won the state chess championship. Others excelled in college, graduated summa cum laude, were invited to all the parties, or landed the dream job. Some worked their way up the corporate ladder or took on a big loan and built a successful business over years of hard work or taught multiple generations of students. Hopefully, most have worked and saved enough through the years to finally retire.

After accomplishing the prior phases of one’s life, what does a successful retirement look like? Sure, we plan and save for retirement all the time, but when it finally comes, are we ready for the next phase of our lives?

There are many ways to thrive and enjoy retirement. Some savor time on hobbies, travel, play cards, sew, enjoy gardening, get involved in a church, or volunteer. Some make things or fix things or find a part time job and have some enjoyment while also earning a wage. Some surround themselves with family, helping to connect the generations.