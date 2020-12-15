Prairie Doc: Genomics and medicine… it’s complicated

The short answer: It’s complicated. In some specific instances, genetic information can clearly convey an increased risk for disease.

One example of this might be the BRCA gene mutation and associated risk of future breast or ovarian cancer. Because this specific gene mutation is so tightly linked with elevated risk, testing and finding the mutation in an individual (based on their family history or known relative with a mutation) can have direct practical implications on strategies for cancer screening or even consideration of surgery to remove the at-risk tissue.

Scenarios like BRCA mutation are outliers, however. When we look to common diseases, such as cardiovascular disease or diabetes, finding genetic information useful gets, well, complicated. In these cases, what we have found is that many genes are involved, and it is extremely difficult to estimate how much a mutation in one of those genes affects overall risk. That’s not to mention all the environmental factors which may affect risk as much or more than the genetic profile.

Genomics remains a vast, new, and thus-far difficult to access specialty of medicine. At its current rate of growth, however, I am confident my previous statement will not remain true during my career in medicine

Kelly Evans-Hullinger, M.D. is part of The Prairie Doc® team of physicians and currently practices internal medicine in Brookings, South Dakota.

