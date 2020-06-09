Prairie Doc: Give the gift of organ donation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At the bottom right hand corner of my driver’s license there is a small heart and the word “donor”. The print is small and easy to miss among all the other information contained. That one word, I would argue, is the most important piece of data there. Displayed next to my height, weight, and eye color, I proudly declare that when my organs are no longer of any use to me, I want to give them to someone in need. This is a personal decision and, according to United Network

for Organ Sharing, donation is supported by all the major religions.

It is also a decision that can impact up to eight other lives.

Donation of my organs, cornea, and tissues is a gift that will cost me and my family nothing. There is no cost to the donor’s family or

estate, and it doesn’t affect funeral plans or prevent a viewing.

When I die, my organs, tissue, and corneas will be available to people in dire need of them. I don’t want my body to be like an Egyptian pharaoh’s tomb filled with treasures that could be better used by the living. The ancient Egyptians removed the organs from the body before they mummified someone. These organs were placed in Canopic jars and buried. Let my Canopic jars be living, breathing people who need them to live their life to the fullest.