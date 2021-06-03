Prairie Doc: Grandpa was at peace

My last conversation with Grandpa was over the phone. He was sick and dying. I was 1,200 miles away in residency, learning how to be a family physician. I was not going to make it home in time to see him one last time.

We did not know exactly what was wrong. Sure, he could have had more tests and been admitted into the hospital, but that was not what he wanted. Thankfully, a family friend and physician had talked to my grandparents about their end-of-life goals. This discussion helped Grandpa realize what was important to him, like his faith and being with Grandma, and what was not, like spending time in doctor’s offices and hospitals.

Even though I was a physician in training, I supported his choice. He was in a peaceful place, listening to music, talking with Grandma and other friends and family.

Most people want to die at home. However, only 20 percent do. When it comes to dying, some advance planning may make a world of difference.

It does not require an official document or appointment with a lawyer to make plans for how you would like to spend your final days. It does not even necessitate a visit with your doctor, although all the above may help. The most important thing is talking to your loved ones about your wishes and goals of care.