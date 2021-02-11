Prairie Doc: Hey Doc, who's on first?

Many people are familiar with the classic Abbott and Costello comedy skit “Who’s on First?” For those who are not familiar, the routine is a hilarious interaction between the two comedians as they discuss players on a baseball team while using confusing references such as “who’s on first” and “what’s on second.” The audience can see that Abbott believes he is clearly communicating the player names to Costello, but it digresses into a laughable experience of misunderstanding and frustration for both parties. The men become increasingly angry as the conversation goes on and each feel that the other is not listening.

This situation may be funny in the world of entertainment, but it can be disastrous when it happens between doctor and patient. At times, conversation in the exam room can inadvertently go down a similar path of confusion. I recall one such experience when I was showing an x-ray to a patient. I pointed out, “Here is the fracture.” The patient looked at me, gave a sigh of relief and said, “Thank goodness doc, I was afraid you were going to tell me that it was broken.” At that moment I realized my choice of words had not provided the clarity I intended. Thankfully, this patient spoke out which alerted me to the misunderstanding allowing me to rectify it immediately.