Prairie Doc: History has its eyes on us

History has its eyes on you. That is a quote from the popular musical Hamilton, but as we are dealing with a global pandemic it also applies to all of us. The year 2020 is going to be remembered someday in history books. How it will be remembered is in part, up to us. Will this year go down in history as a time of great selfishness – with people hoarding masses of toilet paper and masks? Will this year go down as a time when we all came together to help our neighbors through this scary and uncertain time?

There are heartwarming stories of people in Italy singing from their windows at night. All these voices raised up together to bring hope and a small spark of joy. Even though they are separated physically by the quarantine, they unite in spirit and in song. In the United States there have been reports of neighborhoods that are connecting on social media to see who on their block needs resources. They assign “team leads” to check in with each family to see if they need anything. The “team lead” arranges for someone in the neighborhood to deliver groceries and medications to the doorsteps of the elderly or those quarantined.

