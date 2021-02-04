Prairie Doc: Just blow with the flow

If allergies are at fault, a steroid nasal spray or steroid pills can be used to decrease inflammation and swelling. A nasal steroid spray can also help treat a nasal polyp, helping to shrink the polyp to aid in the circulation of air and mucous. For some people with chronic and recurring sinusitis, surgery is their best option and can provide welcome relief.

Try this. Hold one nostril shut as you breathe in and out of the other. Now switch to the other nostril and breathe in and out. Chances are you can breathe more freely on one side compared to the other.

Wait a few hours, try it again and chances are the opposite side is more open. Congestion in our nose naturally changes sides every four to six hours.

If you find that one side is always blocked, then you may want to see your primary doctor or an ear, nose, and throat specialist.

Our bodies are designed for flow. The flow of air, food, blood, waste, and even mucous keeps us healthy. Next time you blow your nose, remember you are helping the natural movement of mucous, so just “blow with the flow.”

Andrew Ellsworth, M.D. is part of The Prairie Doc® team of physicians and currently practices family medicine in Brookings, South Dakota.

