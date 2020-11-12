Prairie Doc: Let’s put ourselves in their shoes

When I met her, she was younger than I am now. I was responsible for admissions to our hospital that day, and the ER doctor called me about a woman with intractable bleeding. It had been going on for several months, but she was embarrassed and unsure. She hid the severity of her bleeding from her husband, until the day she passed out in the kitchen.

Ultimately, we diagnosed her with cancer, and she started down a difficult road of surgery, chemo, radiation, and more surgery. But they faced many hurdles beyond her disease.

She and her husband each had finished high school with the help of special education classes. They struggled to understand the complicated reality of her cancer, and the choices they had to make. He was on disability, but she had never worked, and she certainly was not able to now. They got by on his social security check, which was not enough to cover her medications.

Her family lived several hours away, and their relationship with his family was often combative. The steps into their home were rickety, and she couldn’t navigate them with her walker. They couldn’t rely on their old car to get them to medical appointments, or even to the grocery store.