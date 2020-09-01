Prairie Doc: Let's exercise our brains

Different areas of our brains control different functions such as speech, walking, writing, music, math, and coordination. So, just as the body builder targets each muscle group with specific exercises, we must exercise all the different parts of our brains.

For example, balance is a function of multiple areas of the brain all of which can be strengthened by walking. When we walk, we strengthen the legs but at the same time we stimulate the nerves that signal the balance centers of the brain. These signals fire millions of times a second, coordinating our eyesight with inner ear and cerebellar inputs. By practicing walking in a straight line, we target the balance and coordination centers, making them stronger which can help prevent falls and that dreaded broken hip.

Our brains have incredible potential, but nothing happens by itself.

It starts with us making the decision to exercise our brain. This decision itself originates in a different part of the brain and that, too, will get stronger with repeated use. The fact is, decisions we make daily, will change our brain every day for the rest of our lives.

Decisions we make today will affect how our brain functions ten years from now.

We can make it happen. We can do math, balance our checkbook in our head then double-check it with our calculator. We can study history, explore music, take educational courses online or via DVD. We can learn a new language, do crosswords, read, read, read. The more we do now the better our brain, and in turn, our lives will be.

Mark E. Bubak, M.D. practicing in Sioux Falls, South Dakota is a contributing Prairie Doc® columnist. He is certified by the American Board of Allergy and Immunology to care for adults and children with asthma and allergies.

