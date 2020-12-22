Prairie Doc: Look for the light

Depending on where you live, it looks like we may not have a “picture perfect” white Christmas this year. It seems fitting given the many things about 2020 which were not what we imagined, let alone “perfect.”

While the holidays can be a season of happiness and joy, for many they are accompanied by anger and sorrow. Missing loved ones from the past, remembering relationships that soured, thinking of hopes and dreams that never materialized can make customarily joyous Christmas carols sound like fingernails on a chalkboard.

It can be hard to appear festive when inside we feel down. It may be tempting to hold our fears, failures, and bad thoughts to ourselves. Indeed, we may not want to broadcast our problems to the world, however, hiding and suppressing our feelings is not what the doctor recommends. Letting things build up and fester is not a good idea whether it be a boil on our skin or a strong emotion.

If you are feeling low, talk to someone. Call a family member or a friend. If you do not have a particular person in mind, talk to a counselor, your doctor, your pastor, or call 1-800-273-TALK. It can also help to put your thoughts on paper. The point here is to let it out, identify it, talk, or write about it, and disarm it. Do not let dark thoughts overwhelm you and control you.