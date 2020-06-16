Prairie Doc: Opioids: The unfolding of a crisis

Add to this the fact that in the search for better pain-relief drugs, oxycodone was approved by the FDA in 1995 and the continuous-release version, oxycontin, came on the market the following year. Fentanyl, many more times more powerful was approved in 1998 for cancer pain. These drugs are far more addicting than codeine, a fact then unknown to most doctors and allegedly covered up by the drug company. With this perfect storm of mandates and new drugs, the number of prescriptions skyrocketed – we did not want to be seen as bad doctors by the Joint Commission watchdogs.

Needless to say, the addiction rate skyrocketed as well. These drugs, some claim, can ‘turn on a switch’ in the brain after only a single dose. One addict stated, “It was the first time in my life my body didn’t hurt. I wanted that feeling to last.” And he did almost anything to get the drugs, which ruined his life and almost killed him.

In contrast, we look at several European countries that did not “mandate” Draconian pain relief measures. Their post-operative patients receive mostly Tylenol and ibuprofen and their satisfaction scores are essentially identical to those of the U.S.

What I think we should learn from this forty-year unfolding of the “Opioid Crisis” is that doctors should be doctors and politicians should be politicians, and the Law of Unintended Consequences will continue to bite us in the backside unless we take the time necessary to know and understand history.

Ken Bartholomew, M.D. is a contributing Prairie Doc® columnist. He practices in Pierre, South Dakota and serves on the Healing Words Foundation Board of Directors, a 501c3 which provides funding for Prairie Doc® programs

